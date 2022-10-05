Darshan, Dheeraj elected as chairman, vice chairman

Pargal Biradari holds elections

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 5: Darshan Pargal was today elected as chairman and Dheeraj Pargal as vice chairman of All India Shiromani Pargal Biradari during elections held today at Rattian in RS Pura tehsil on the occasion of annual congregation of the biradari.

Naresh Pargal, Sanjeev Kumar Gupta and Rajneesh Pargal were elected as senior vice presidents, Neeraj Pargal as junior vice president, Sahil Pargal as secretary general, Raj Kumar Pargal as special secretary, Chaitanya Pargal as secretary, Raman Pargal as cashier/ temple incharge and Ram Murti as Pr. president.

The elections were held unanimously.

Newly elected office bearers declared to work for welfare of the biradari members and religious places pertaining to them.