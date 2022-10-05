Developments on ground reflect Modi led Govt’s concern for J&K: Bali Bhagat

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 5: Asserting that development of Jammu and Kashmir has been going on in Jammu and Kashmir in true letter and spirit post Articles 370 and 35A abrogation, former Minister and senior BJP leader Bali Bhagat has said that developments visible on ground undoubtedly reflect the concern and focus of PM Modi led Government for this Union Territory and its people.

He stated this while starting blacktopping of 2.5 kms road length in JMC Ward Mo 66, covering Sectors 1, 2, 3, 4 and 6 in Lower Roop Nagar, EWS Colony and Sharika Vihar in Jammu North Assembly Constituency. The road work will be completed with an estimated cost of Rs 37 lakhs.

Addressing the gathering, the former minister said that the Central dispensation led by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi is committed to overall development of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir by giving equal stress on both rural as well as urban areas. He said that moving ahead with the agenda of overall development of every nook and corner across the nation the party cadre is contributing in this direction at the grass root level to augment the movement started by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi led Government to transform the canvass of the world’s largest democracy.

Bali Bhagat also lauded the Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha for leaving no stone unturned in carrying forward the priority schemes and projects launched by the Centre from time to time. He said it is the result of synchronized efforts of the Union Government and the UT administration that Jammu and Kashmir is today witnessing unprecedented number of developmental projects on ground and that too being carried out at unprecedented pace.

The senior BJP leader assured the people of Jammu and Kashmir that the pace of development will continue in the Union Territory under the leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha.

Prominent among those who were present include JMC Corporator Tripta Devi, Suresh Khajuria, Karan Singh, Narayan Singh, Rekha Chib, Ramesh Raina, Rekha Gupta and Mankeshwar Singh.