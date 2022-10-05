Idol received for Sharda Temple

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 5: Save Sharda Committee Kashmir on the invitation of Sringeri Dakshnayam Sharda Mutt received panchloha (5 metals) Sharda idol for Sharda Temple at Line of Control (LoC) in Teetwal of Kashmir.

In a function at Sringeri, the Shankracharya of Sringeri Mutt Swami Vidushekhara Ji handed over the idol of Sharda Mata to the Head of the committee Ravinder Pandita in presence of many Kashmiri Pandit community members.

This 3 ft weighing 100 kilograms idol will be taken in a yatra early next year to Teetwal Kashmir where it will be installed in the new Sharda Temple.

Speaking on the occasion, Founder of Save Sharda Committee Ravinder Pandita said that he is very grateful to Sringeri Mutt for supporting in reclaiming the lost heritage of 1947 at Teetwal.

“There used to be a Dharamshala and a Sikh Gurdwara in Teetwal which was burnt during Qabali raids in 1947. We got the land from locals in September 2021 during our annual yatra on this traditional route of Sharda Peeth yatra, which lies in PoK now. The official Charri Mubarak would proceed from Teetwal to Chilhana onwards to Sharda Peeth those days. We feel blessed on this historic moment” said Ravinder Pandita.

The work on this heritage temple is likely to be completed in November and the idol will be carried to Teetwal early next year for installation and final inauguration.

Meanwhile, the committee is constructing the Sikh Gurdwara also and its work is near completion.