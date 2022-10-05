Div Com inspects progress on NH-44 widening work in Ramban

* Directs to ensure smooth traffic movement

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, Oct 5: Divisional Commissioner, Jammu Ramesh Kumar today inspected the pace of progress on National Highway-44 four laning construction works in district Ramban. He also reviewed the status of traffic movement on the Highway.

The Div Com was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, Mussarat Islam, SSP Mohita Sharma, officers from NHAI besides representatives of the construction companies engaged for the four laning project.

The Div Com visited several vulnerable spots, including the sliding area at Mehar, and directed the NHAI to expedite the road clearance works to facilitate smooth double lane traffic.

He also directed the NHAI to expedite the pace of progress on the widening work and ensure mechadamization of existing highway for undisruptive movement of the traffic on the National Highway.

He directed the construction companies to station adequate manpower and machinery at all the vulnerable sliding zones for immediate clearance of landslides and to maintain hassle free traffic.

The DC apprised the Div Com about section wise progress on the four-laning of National Highway, including Nashri-Ramban and Ramban-Banihal sections.

The Div Com also directed the traffic police department to effectively regulate the Vehicular traffic and facilitate smooth passage of the fruit carrying vehicles on the National Highway.

Meanwhile, the DC also apprised the Div Com about measures taken by the District Administration to resolve the bottlenecks hindering the pace of progress on the prestigious national project as projected by the Construction Companies.