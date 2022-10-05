Shah visits martyr SPO’s family at Uri

Excelsior Correspondent

BARAMULLA, Oct 5: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah today took the mountainous terrain and visited martyr SPO, Mudasir Sheikh’s family who laid down his life while fighting militants.

Soon after addressing the rally at Baramulla, he headed for the border town Uri to pay homage to the martyred SPO.

Mudasir, son of Maqsood Sheikh (retd SI of JKP), was part of the team of undercover operatives of Jammu and Kashmir Police which intercepted the militants heading for targeting Shri Amarnathji Yatra in a joint operation with 52RR of Army.

While visiting the family, Shah said that the martyr Mudasir’s family is a great source of inspiration for the police force and the youth of Kashmir, with their open denouncement of terrorism and celebrating the martyrdom of their son as a national sacrifice.

Martyr Mudasir was unmarried and is survived by his father Maqsood Sheikh, mother Shameema Begum, two sisters and three brothers.