Constitutional reforms usher new era of growth, development in J&K: RSS

JAMMU, Oct 5: Observing that recent constitutional reforms have ushered a new era of growth and peace in Jammu and Kashmir, Sah-Sarkaryavah of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Dr Krishna Gopal today said that the Union Territories (UTs) of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh are witnessing positive change after constitutional reforms.

Addressing Swayamsevaks on the occasion of Vijaydashmi at Ved Mandir ground Jammu, here today, he said that J&K is now scripting another chapter in its old cherished history after constitutional reforms.

Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosbale, Prant Sanghchalak Dr Gautam Mangi and Jammu Vibhag Sanghchalak Suresh Chandra were also present on this occasion.

Sah Sarkaryavah urged the Swayamsevaks to reach out to all sections of society and eradicate all forms of discrimination. Such a society will be a beacon light to the entire world which is struggling with various issues of harmony, he added.

Explaining Hindu philosophy and Hindutva, Dr Krishna Gopal said that people do not understand Hindu philosophy and Hindutva because they see it through western vision and are caught in illusion.

“Hindu philosophy and Hindutva take different ideologies and thoughts together by evolving consensus,” he said and pointed out that despite having hundreds of dialects, languages, and diversity in the country, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, the Bharat is one and the Hindutva is the binding force.

Elaborating the philosophy of Vasudev Katubkam, Dr Krishna Gopal said only Hindu philosophy says that God is omnipresent, the earth is one and we are all its children.

In this context, Dr Krishna Gopal gave the example of late singer Lata Mangeshkar’s tour of America and said that when she reached the stage there, she worshiped the stage. “Similarly, when the country’s daughter climber Santosh Yadav reached the summit of Everest, she stopped two feet earlier and did not put her foot on the top point, but bowed her head before the top point. This sentiment is the spirit of Hindutva,” he explained.

Referring to India’s Sarvay Bhavantu Sukhina Mantra, Dr Krishna Gopal said that despite having hostile relations with Pakistan, our Prime Minister offered to send wheat to our neighbouring country when there was a shortage of wheat in Pakistan.

Dr Krishna Gopal said that those who opposed the Sangh, are now understanding what RSS is, in its true sense. “In the long journey of 97 years of the Sangh, we have had to face hardships. Despite this, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh stands with one force. Our resolve is eternal that India is a Hindu Rashtra,” he stressed.