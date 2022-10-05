Dr Farooq exhorts people to stand up for their rights

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, Oct 5: National Conference (NC) Party president and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah today exhorted people to stand united for the restoration of their abridged democratic and constitutional rights.

“If we don’t do it, our future generations won’t forgive us. The need of the hour is to unite. The anti J&K forces are hell bent to divide us. They are consistent in their efforts to create differences between the people by flaring up communal, regional and ethnic tension. But we as a civilized society have to fight such divisive agenda democratically,” he said on the third day of his tour of the remote areas of Chenab region while addressing a series of public gatherings in Warwan and Marwah areas.

Party general Secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar, chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, Member Parliament (Anantnag) Hasnain Masoodi and senior leader Sajad Kitchloo were also present on the occasion.

Dr Farooq further added, “The first step in this direction is to have ourselves registered as voters and second one is to come out and vote in huge numbers. There is no other way to salvage our future generation from the repercussions of ongoing assaults on our unique identity. If we err in our efforts, it will have a lasting impact on our future generations.”

Expressing concern over the plight of the helpless and hapless people of the remote regions of Marwah, he said, “The need of the hour is that the common man living in Jammu, Kashmir and Marwah should stand up for his rights. There can be no trade-off between development and one’s dignity. Both have to go hand in hand. It’s only NC that can protect the unique identity of our diverse people across J&K and also strive to ensure fruits of development reach the last man living in Marwah, Warwan, Paddar, Inderwal and Bhadarwah.”