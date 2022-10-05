HM lays foundation stone, inaugurates projects worth Rs 1939 cr

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 5: Union Home Minister Amit Shah today laid foundation stone and inaugurated various projects worth Rs 1939.42 crore from Rajbawan Auditorium Srinagar and Baramulla.

Under the projects of the Jal Shakti Department, Shah laid the foundation stone for the construction of hydraulic gates at the entry and exit points of Hokersar Wetland of the flood spill channel. The project is worth Rs 28.45 crore.

He also laid the foundation stone of 15 Water Supply Schemes in Kashmir division under the Jal Jeevan Mission worth Rs 107.45 crore.

He inaugurated the Water Supply Scheme, Brinty, Batpora and Water Supply Scheme, Regional Shangus (NRDWP) at an estimated cost of Rs 7.45 crore and Rs. 13.02 crore respectively.

He also inaugurated the Urban Development projects in the Kashmir division worth Rs 18.53 crore.

The other projects inaugurated include 74 roads with a length of 434.37 km worth Rs 442.58 crore, seven bridges worth Rs 23.40 crore, and one building worth Rs 4.97 crore.

He also laid the foundation stone for 94 roads with a length of 580.92 km worth Rs 511.66 crore.

Under the Power Development Department, the Minister also dedicated 20 projects worth Rs 200.14 crore besides laying the foundation stone of seven projects worth Rs 367.67 crore.

Providing a boost to the healthcare system, the Union Home Minister inaugurated IPD Block, SDH, Bijbehara at an estimated cost of Rs 14.47 crore, inaugurated OPD-cum-Administration Block and staff quarters at SDH, Dooru at an estimated cost of Rs 12.79 crore.

He laid the foundation stone of the new building for Sub-District Hospital at Hazratbal, Srinagar, at an estimated cost of Rs 18.99 crore.

Under the projects of the Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation, and Reconstruction Department, Shah laid the foundation stone of three transit accommodations (864 BHK) worth Rs 104.07 crore at Babadaryad in Ganderbal, Allowpora Phase-I in Shopian and Odina in Sumbal.

The foundation stone of the Women Battalion, Sopore was also laid.