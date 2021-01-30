Doon International School Jammu has been honoured with Five Star Rating- Futuristic School of Excellence award by the Centre of Education Department-an organisation recognised by Ministry of MSME, Govt of India at its 6th Annual Conference, held at Leela Ambience Gurugram. The award was granted to School by the Education Minister of Maldives, Dr Abdullah Rashid Ahmed along with Dr Anurag Tripathi, Secretary CBSE; Prof CB Sharma, former Chairman NIOS. Principal of the School, Dr Vikesh Kaur was also conferred with Effective Global Leader -2020 award for her futuristic vision and prudent leadership.