Class of 2012 was one of the best English sides, current team is getting there: Buttler

CHENNAI: Alastair Cook’s team of 2012 remains “one of the best England sides” and although the batch of 2021 under Joe Root is getting there, it is still at a different stage of its journey, feels star batsman Jos Buttler.

In 2012, Cook’s men beat a formidable Indian side, including the likes of Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, 2-1 in its own den in a four-Test series.

Incidentally, current skipper Root made his debut in the final Test of that series in Nagpur.

“Joe made his debut on that tour and has fond memories and learnings on what made us successful. That was one of the best England teams that we have ever had, quite amazing players,” Buttler said during the virtual media interaction on Saturday.

“This side is in a little bit of a different stage in terms of journey, but certainly, getting towards that point. It’s an exciting time to take up such a challenge against the best team in the world in their home conditions,” added Buttler.

The 2012 series will always be remembered for Graeme Swann and Monty Panesar’s bowling along with Kevin Pietersen’s epic 186 in Mumbai.

In England’s seamer-friendly conditions, a first-innings score of 350 is considered to be a good total, but Buttler said this team, with some young players in its ranks, would need to develop an understanding that a good score in India could well go beyond 600.

“It is about adapting to conditions and playing accordingly. There are times when the ball seams and swings in England. The big first-innings score can be 300 for example and if you play in India, we play on a fantastic batting wicket (for) the first two days, a good score would be 600-650,” he said.

“So, I think it is the realisation and understanding as a batsman and as the batting team and having the hunger to go on and score big runs,” he added.

Buttler feels that everyone in the team should follow the template Root set in Sri Lanka, where he showed how to build a big innings. (AGENCIES)