International Delhi Public School (IDPS) Akhnoor has been awarded top emerging CBSE School for exemplary contribution in the field of education by Education World- a leading education magazine of country. The School has been applauded for having vision to make students understand through various activities and making teaching-learning much easier and meaningful through experiential methods. MD of the School, Dheeraj Jamwal Sharma and Chairman Sat Paul Sharma gave entire credit to teachers for their hand works.