‘Don’t send package employees to Valley under prevailing conditions’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 21: A meeting was held at Muthi today where perturbed by the recent killing of civilians in the Valley, Parents of Kashmiri Pandits working under PM Package for Relief and Rehabilitation have demanded that the Central Government should chalk out ways to ensure that every employee of the community should be in safe hands, they should not be sent back to Kashmir under these prevailing conditions where there is continuous threat to there lives.

Parents have quoted these incidents as “failure” of security agencies. Parents of the employees have strongly condemned the recent killings of package employees and other target based attacked and further they have urged and appealed Government of India, UT Government and local administration not to pressurize there kids to resume the services under such pathetic conditions as in 1989-90. “These conditions turned out a nightmare to all of us when we had to flee from Kashmir to save our lives, the situation are somewhere same and our kids should not be used as scapegoats”, they added.

As per the statement by one of the parents “Politicians only use us for propaganda purposes, and nothing else,. A community must stand united; for 31 years we have been unable to do that,.

The Muslims that were killed in Kashmir were also our people, the other dimension has to be shown,” he said, adding that the biggest danger is the incidents leading to communal violence.

The most disturbing part about the school attack was not the audacity with which killers entered the busy premises in broad daylight. What shocked people the most was that two non-Muslim teachers including the female Principal, Supinder Kour, were selectively targeted after the assailants first ascertained their religious identity. The bullets were not poured into Kashmir’s eternally lacerated body, but into its soul.

Target killings have been a favourite operational strategy of the terrorist groups in Kashmir to achieve short-term tactical goals. It was through the target killings in the 1990s that the insurgency mounted a powerful offensive against the social, political and intellectual assets of Kashmir.