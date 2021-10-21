Snatcher arrested within 24 hrs

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 21: Bus Stand Police arrested a snatcher within 24 hours and recovered snatched cash from his possession.

As per police sources, a complaint was lodged by a man identified as Bashir Ahmed Bhat, son of late Abdul Sattar Bhat of Brah, District Anantnag with Police Station Bus Stand stating that when he was taking his grandson to Chandigarh for treatment, Umar Ahmed Hajam, son of Nissar Ahmed Hajam of Jalsa Maholla, District Baramulla, at present Bagh-e-Bahu, Last Morh District Jammu along with another unknown person cut his pocket and snatched Rs 43,000 which he had kept for the treatment of his grandchild.

Acting over the complaint, a case FIR Number 68/2021 under Section 382 IPC was registered at Police Station Bus Stand and investigation started.

During the course of investigation, a team from Police Station Bus Stand led by SHO Inspector Deepankar Singh under the supervision of SDPO City Sharad Kalu and SP City Mohita Sharma acted swiftly and arrested the accused Umar Ahmed Hajam. Police also recovered Rs 38,000 from his possession. Hunt is also launched to nab the associates of this arrested accused.

It is pertinent to mention here that a case FIR Number 16/2021 under Section 8/21/22 NDPS Act stands registered against Umar Ahmed Hajam at Police Station Bagh-e-Bahu and was recently bailed out.