Gunfight breaks out at Chanapora

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 21: A gunfight broke out at Chanapora area of Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district this evening.

A joint team of Police and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in the area. As the troops advanced towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the party leading to a gunfight.

An official said that militants may have escaped from the area after the shoot out.

Meanwhile, a major tragedy was averted as security forces detected and defused an improvised explosive device (IED) in Baramulla district.

“Security forces detected an IED planted by terrorists from a passenger shed at a bus stop at Saidpora in Rafiabad area of Baramulla,” reports said.

The officials said a Bomb Disposal Squad was rushed to the spot which took the IED to an isolated place and safely defused it.