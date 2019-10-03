Doing away with single use plastic by 2022 will be Clean India part 2: Javadekar

NEW DELHI: Ridding the country of single use plastic by 2022 will be “Clean India (Swachh Bharat) Part 2”, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Thursday, and added that the government will conduct a mega public outreach programme in the next three years to achieve the target.

The Government’s next big priority after achieving the aim of building 100 million toilets as part of the ‘Clean India’ programme is to phase out single use plastic, the minister said in an interaction with PTI journalists.

In his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for an end to single use plastic to protect the environment. Since then, the Centre as well as various state Governments have announced measures to curb its use.

“Like establishing 100 million toilets was the first part of Clean India programme, now plastic waste management becomes the Clean India Part 2,” Javadekar said. (AGENCIES)