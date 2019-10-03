Pak army violates ceasefire, targets civilian areas in J-K

JAMMU: Pakistan army continued ceasefire violation by resorting to heavy mortar shelling and heavy firing targeting civilian areas along the Indo-Pak border in Rajouri, Poonch and Kathua distrits, officials said on Thursday.

Pakistan army resorted to heavy weaponry firing and mortar shelling targeting dozens of villages and forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Shahpur and Gotriya areas Wednesday night which continued till Thursday morning, they said.

The shelling caused damage to a shop while a cowshed was gutted, the officials said.

The mortar shelling and small arms firing from across the border was intense in Shahpur, where a number of shells also fell in the close vicinity of revered shrine of famous Sufi saint Sain Baba Miran Bakash, they said. A shop was damaged, they added. (AGENCIES)