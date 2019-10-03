Indian men’s hockey team beat Belgium 5-1 in final match

ANTWERP: Indian men’s hockey team on Thursday produced an attacking masterclass to outclass reigning World and European Champions Belgium 5-1 in the fifth and final match and maintain a hundred per cent record in their Tour of Belgium.
World No 5 India won all five matches during the Tour, beating Belgium 2-0 in the opening match, and registering 6-1 and 5-1 wins over Spain in the next two games, before finishing off their Tour with two more wins (2-1 and 5-1).
In the fifth match on Thursday, Simranjeet Singh (7th), Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (35th), Vivek Sagar Prasad (36th), Harmanpreet Singh (42nd) and Ramandeep Singh (43rd) — all scored a goal each to earn a scintillating victory for the Indian team.
Brimming with confidence after an invincible run, India started the match on the front-foot and produced a stunning move in the 7th minute to take the lead through forward Simranjeet. (AGENCIES)
Editorial
Synergy between tourism and environment
Ration Money Allowance for CRPF
Alarming spurt in footfall of drug addicts
Save fading Dal Lake
Reservation for Pahari speaking people
End discrimination with AYUSH sector