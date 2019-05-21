Dogra Sadar Sabha protests against stalled developmental works in Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 21: To register its resentment against the stalled developmental works in Dogra region and highlight the hardships of the people because of insensitive attitude of the Government, Dogra Sadar Sabha took out a protest march and staged a dharna under the leadership of DSS president Gulchain Singh Charak, here today.

The protest march was taken out from the Sabha Bhawan to the statue of Jambu Lochan near Ranbireshwar Chowk where the symbolic dharna was staged.

Thereafter, a delegation of DSS, comprising of distinguished senior citizen, Armed Forces veterans, prominent members of Jammu Society, Sarpanch, Panch and representatives of various institutes and organizations from all communities, called on Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma and presented him a memorandum for forwarding the same to Governor Satya Pal Malik.

In the memorandum, DSS drew attention towards crumbling heritage buildings in Mubarak Mandi and slow pace of action even after the e Governor has approved an initial sanction of Rs 65 crores to kick start the restoration work, shifting back of the archives files from Kala Kendra to old Information Deptt building without restoration and spending of Rs 50 lakh, allocated for restoration by the last Government, on peripheral works, stalled work on four-laning of Udhampur-Ramban road , etc

Th Gulchain Singh Charak expressed his great concern about the situation in Bhaderwah and called it a deliberate design to hamper tourism to “Chhota Kashmir” and create unemployment, communal discord and disturbances and create Kashmir like conditions in this peaceful region known for communal harmony and brotherhood.

He also lamented that the Door Darshan Jammu Kendra is almost defunct and near closer due to paucity of funds, caused by discriminatory allocations. The artists have been rendered jobless and the projection of Dogri/Gojri/Pahari languages is scuttled, he added.

The delegation comprised of Prof N K Dogra, Prem Sagar Gupta, Col Virendra K Sahi, Gambhir Dev Singh Charak, Maj Gen (Retd) Sunita Kapoor, Santosh Magotra, Janak Khajuria, Amanat Ali Shah, Dr O P Saini, Kulbir Singh, Chhankar Singh, Dr Raghubir Singh, Madan Bhagat, Sukhdev Singh, Mehar Singh, Raj Kumar, Balwant Saini, Girdhari Lal, Madan Rangeela, J S Babli, Dharam Chand , Mohd Ashraf , Salam Din , Raj Singh , Ramesh Singh, Musabar Ali , Sartaj Ali, Mnagal Dass Dogra, Sudarshan Singh, Baldev Raj and Bharat Bhushan Talwar.