Div Com inspects sewerage projects; assesses preparedness for monsoon

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 21: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma today conducted an extensive tour of Jammu city and inspected the pace of work on various sewerage treatment projects and preparedness for monsoon season.

Divisional Commissioner visited Bhagwati Nagar, Shakti Nagar, Talab Tillo, Excelsior Lane Janipur, Rehari and other places along with Director ERA, Joint Commissioner JMC, Pardeep Singh, Executive Engineer UEED, Mumtaj Choudhary, executive engineers of ERA, NBCC, JMC, PHE and other concerned officers.

During the visit, he interacted with the local residents and listened to their grievances. Locals informed the Div Com about the problems they are facing due to shortage of water supply, delay in works and others.

Responding to the issues raised by the locals, the Div Com passed on spot directions to the concerned departments for resolving the same.

Earlier, the Div Com visited sites of various projects in the city and surrounding areas. He inspected pace of work on under construction nallah at Bhagwati Nagar. The concerned engineers briefed about the present status and future work plan. He asked the executing agency to expedite the work and complete the same well before Amarnath Yatra.

Later, he visited Talab Tillo, Shakti Nagar and passed directions for de-silting and repair of nallahs well before monsoons.

The Div Com asked concerned departments to remove the bottlenecks and expedite the pace of works.

He passed directions for clearing blockage of drains and nallahs before monsoon so as to prevent water lodging.