Baltra Home Appliances holds Annual Business Conference

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 21: Baltra Home Appliances, a leading name in home appliances industry held its Annual Business Conference in Jaipur, which was attended by more than 60 delegates from all across India. The theme of the conference was “Together Towards Tomorrow”.

Sunil Jain, Managing Director, Baltra Home Products inaugurated the conference and expressed his satisfaction about the pace with which Baltra is expanding in unrepresented areas. “We are one of the fastest growing brands in India”, exclaimed Jain. “Team is young and energetic. This is what differentiates us from others.” Baltra has shifted its manufacturing unit from Baddi to Kundli and quality standards are bound to improve.

Initiating the conference, Pankaj Gupta, Business Head, Baltra Home Products gave the slogan “Abh Ke Baar 400 Paar”. It was intended to double the network in the current financial year.

Explaining the campaign, Gupta stated that by the end of current financial year Baltra aims to reach a goal of 400 distributors and more than 15000 dealers. Baltra shall be eyeing its pie in LFS and E commerce business too.

“We will be considered a serious home appliances player in India by the end of year 2019 and we are putting all our energies towards that goal. We are also laying a special emphasis on respect to individuals & shall follow the principle of ‘Employee First’. We consider employees as our valuable assets”, he added.

Baltra Home Products is operating in Indian markets for the last 10 years. Brand started its operations from Nepal in 1995 and is undisputed leader in home appliances industry in Nepal. Brand is doing exceedingly well in North, East and Western parts of India. It is a brand with “Value for Money” preposition in real sense.