Sarpanchs hold protest against district administration

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, May 21: The sarpanchs of the different blocks of this district today held protest against District Administration for not making proper arrangements for them during the training program held here today.

According to the report, a large number of sarpanchs of different blocks of Samba District including Samba, Sumb, Rajpura and Ghagwal assembled outside the training center here and raised slogans against the district administration.

They alleged that concerned department make training center for sarpanchs but there was no proper sitting arrangements for them, adding that the funds were allocated but the officer of the concerned department made third class arrangements to save the money.

They demanded three tyre Panchayat system should be implemented and also appealed to the DPO Samba to organize a meeting of all departments and gave them instructions regarding their works in Panchayats so the people do not face any trouble.

Among others present were Ravinder Singh, Reena Choudhary, Pardeep Kumar, Surya Parkash Verma, Vijay Jatwal, Kaka Sanoora, Dr Bansi Lal, Asha Rani, Rama, Suman Lata, Parveen Choudhary, Som Nath and Sukha Singh.