Cong pays tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on death anniversary

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR/ JAMMU, May 21: The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister, Late Rajiv Gandhi on his 28th death anniversary in various functions held across the State today.

A meeting in this connection was held at party office Srinagar under the leadership of PCC chief, G A Mir where in various senior party functionaries and leaders remembered Rajiv Gandhi and paid floral tributes to the departed leader.

The speakers said that martyrdom of Bharat Ratna, Rajiv Gandhi would continue to lead the Nation at the path of unity, harmony and development.

Mir while recalling his selfless services and sacrifices to the Nation said the departed leader shall always be remembered for the services he has rendered to people irrespective of their caste or religion. He described Rajiv Gandhi as a tallest leader of the country under whose leadership the Nation touched the new heights in respect of development, education, science and technology etc. Click here to watch video

PCC chief said that Late Gandhi was the architect of Panchayat Raj System, who introduced Panchayati system in the country aiming to ensure development of the people at grass roots level, which proved a milestone in the over development of the poor and downtrodden section living in the country.

Former PCC president Peerzada Mohd Syed, Haji Ab Rashid Dar, Gulam Nabi Monga, Mohd Amina Bhat, Farooq Andrabi, Surinder Singh Channi, Gulam Nbi Mir Lasjan, Abdul Gani Khan, Mohd Sultan Mundoo, Shameema Raina, Amir Rasool and others were also present.

In Jammu, rich tributes were paid to former Prime Minister Late Rajiv Gandhi on his martyrdom today. The main programme was held in Jammu Headquarters of the party while series of functions were held at various districts and blocks in the State.

Former minister and PCC vice president Raman Bhalla presided over the function which was attended by several senior leaders and legislators and functionaries of PCC, including former minister Jugal Kishore Sharma, chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma, Rajnish Sharma , Balwan Singh, Manmohan Singh, Manjit Singh, Vikram Malhotra , Shabir Khan, Shiv Dev Singh, Kuldeep Verma , YV Sharma, Suresh Dogra, Col Swarn Singh, Pawan Raina, Neeraj Gupta, KL Gupta, Dr R.K Khajuria, HS Mehta & others.

The speakers recalled the visionary leadership of Rajiv Gandhi whose capable leadership gave new direction to the country. They said today India is leader of the world in the field of Computer Science & IT because of the vision and timely initiatives of Rajiv Gandhi.

They recalled the contribution of Rajiv Gandhi for bringing 73rd and 74th amendment to empower Panchayat Raj System in the country, whereby power was decentralized to grass root levels and the women SC, ST & OBCs are getting reservations in Panchayats.

They said that the voting right to youth from 21 years to 18 years was given by Rajiv Gandhi as a result; country has got young leadership in various spheres.

Meanwhile, DCC Kishtwar, DCC Kathua led by Dr Manohar Lal in a function held at Billawar, Ex-MLC Subhash Gupta in a meeting at Hiranagar, Management of Rajiv Gandhi College of Education Kathua, J&K Freedom Fighters Association led by Ved Gandogtra and Rajiv Mahajan paid floral tributes to Late Rajiv Gandhi and recalled his contributions for the country.