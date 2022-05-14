Div Com takes stock of arrangements, facilities in Yatri Niwas

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 14: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar visited Yatri Niwas, Bhagwati Nagar and took stock of the arrangements for upcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2022.

He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Jammu Avny Lavasa; ADC Jammu Satish Sharma; SSP Security, Deputy Director Tourism Jammu, SP North Jammu, Chief Engineers PWD, JPDCL besides senior functionaries of Health, Jal Shakti, JMC, JKRTC and other concerned departments.

The Div Com took a round of the complex and inspected the arrangements. He also inspected the site identified for registration and instructed concerned officers to install proper lights, ensure regular water supply and make other necessary arrangements so that pilgrims do not face any difficulty.

Meanwhile, the Div Com held a detailed meeting with the concerned officers and reviewed arrangements.

The Div Com emphasized upon making provision of all basic amenities well in advance by working in close coordination for the comfortable stay of pilgrims.

Directions were issued for improving sanitation conditions and start of face lifting work construction of toilet complex and langer sheds.

The Div Com instructed JMC for beautification of the city including illumination of 4th Tawi Bridge for the Yatra.

Tourism Department was asked to install hoardings, banners on prominent locations right from Lakhanpur to en-route showcasing the tourist destinations of Jammu region.

The provision for transportation of Yatris, emergency/ disaster management, setting up of Langars, setting up of communication centres, medical facilities, deployment of medical team at Yatri Niwas, sanitation, installation of temporary toilets and mobile toilet vans in Bhagwati Nagar area, uninterrupted supply of electricity, adequate water supply, traffic arrangements were also discussed in detail.

For foolproof security, the Div Com passed directions for adequate deployment and installation of additional CCTV cameras. It was informed that, to ensure the safety of Amarnath Yatris, the board has decided to use Radio frequency Identification (RFID) for tracking movement of vehicles and pilgrims during this year’s pilgrimage to the revered Shrine.

He further instructed the concerned departments to expedite the ongoing works to complete the same well in advance.

He also directed for further augmentation of the amenities at yatri niwas and provision of Tourist Information Centre, Tourist Cafeteria, Resting Shelter, Parking, Police and Paramilitary Assistance, Gender Based Toilets, Queue Complex, Amphitheatre, IRCTC Booths and other facilities. He laid stress on developing more area under landscaping.