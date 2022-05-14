GMC Baramulla in fix, needs over Rs 13 lakh more to repair defunct lift

Case already with ACB for embezzlement, patients suffer

Irfan Tramboo

SRINAGAR, May 14: For the last several months now the only lift available at Government Medical College (GMC), Baramulla is lying defunct even as the hospital authorities are trying hard to get the necessary funding for restructuring the lift already put in place after spending huge sums when the hospital was constructed years ago.

In this regard, there is already a case under process with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB)-which has not witnessed much progress-following the embezzlement of funds by the concerned contractors who were given the job of installing the lift at the GMC, Baramulla by JKPCC.

Officials told Excelsior that there was embezzlement of funds and the lift which has been put in place was not up to the mark, following which there were investigations launched after which it all ended up with the ACB.

While the case is on, the lift often develops snags even as the hospital authorities have so far carried out the necessary repairs 4 times in the last 9 months, however, there is no respite from the matter as the lift keeps on developing frequent snags.

The hospital authorities told Excelsior that they have recently carried out the inspection and the estimations, too have been made. The concerned experts stated that there will be a need for overall repairs.

Excelsior has learned that the authorities at GMC, Baramulla in this regard have been writing to the authorities repeatedly for either to repair the lift or construct a ramp for the facility of the patients, however, the higher-ups have been overlooking the matter even as there has not been any headway concerning the case with the ACB.

The authorities of the hospital even carried out an Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) of the lift and spent around 11 lakh rupees, however, despite that, the lift keeps on developing snags.

Despite writing to authorities, there has been no response concerning the hospital’s request for carrying out the necessary repairs or constructing the ramp to facilitate the movement of the patients.

When contacted, Principal GMC Baramulla Dr Ruby Reshi told Excelsior that in 2014 the lift was declared unsafe and not up to the mark and a case is already with ACB. “For the necessary repairs, we need to have at least Rs 13 lakh for which we are seeking the necessary approval from the authorities,” she said.

Meanwhile, patients as well attendants at the GMC, Baramulla told Excelsior that the lift is lying defunct for a long due to which they are facing several issues, particularly the pregnant women who are to be taken to the second floor where the operation theatre is situated.