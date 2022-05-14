Councillors raise grievances before departments

15th GHM: Mayor announces JMC reorganisation

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 14: The 15th General House Meeting (GHM) of Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) was held here today in which the Mayor, Chander Mohan Gupta announced that reorganisation of JMC has been done and now more funds will be available with the local body for developmental works.

He informed that the vacant 200-250 posts will now be filled up and till the recruitment process completes, JMC may outsource those posts to some reputed company.

Gupta further informed that the grant-in aid of JMC has now been hiked from approximately Rs. 125 crore to about Rs. 350 crore.

He said that the General House of JMC can now be called after every 15 days to discuss issues with a provision of special meeting and announced that the next such meeting will be on June 11, 2022.

The Mayor informed that wages of Safai Saathis are hiked to Rs. 300 per day and the Labour Department is working on Minimum Wages Act in this regard.

“For entire Gandhi Nagar area the JMC has collaborated with a private company on public private partnership mode in which JMC will be responsible for sweeping only while de-silting, lifting of garbage, house-to-house garbage collection in autos etc will be done by the company along with the processing of garbage at its plant in Bandurakh,” he maintained adding that slowly and slowly benefits of implementation of 74th amendment in J&K are seen on ground.

Today the GHM took grievances pertaining to different departments and the Councillors raised issues which were responded by the concerned officers from the departments like Housing Board, UEED, J&K Bank, Social Welfare etc.

The proceedings of the House continued till evening.