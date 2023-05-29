Div Com inspects Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra arrangements at Yatri Niwas

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 29: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar today visited Yatri Niwas at Bhagwati Nagar to take stock of arrangements being made at the Jammu base camp for the Annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

The Divisional Commissioner chaired a high level meeting of the stakeholder departments and reviewed in detail the arrangements being put in place for the comfortable stay of the pilgrims and their safety.

He was accompanied by Inspector General CRPF, Mahesh Laddha; DIG, Jammu Kathua Range, Shakti Pathak; Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Avny Lavasa; Director Tourism, Vivekanand Rai; Commissioner JMC, Rahul Yadav; SSP Jammu, SSP Traffic, SSP Security besides senior officers of Health, CRPF, JMC, Jal Shakti, PWD, JPDCL, Information, RTC, fire services, and other senior officers.

During the meeting, the Director Tourism apprised the Div Com about the progress on various works being executed in Yatri Niwas premises for improving the facilities. It was informed that the work of face-lifting and renovation of Yatri Niwas is in progress.

The Div Com instructed the concerned engineers to expedite the pace of work and ensure completion of all works by June 15.

Emphasis was laid on making adequate provision of the basic amenities well in advance by working in close coordination. Directions were issued for improving sanitation conditions, drinking water and other logistics.

The Div Com instructed JMC to start beautification of the city by illumination of the chowks and major rotaries. Tourism Department was asked to install hoardings and banners on prominent locations, right from Lakhanpur to showcase the tourist destinations of Jammu region to attract the tourists to these places .

The provision for transportation of Yatris, emergency/ disaster management, setting up of Langars, setting up of communication centres, medical facilities, deployment of medical team at Yatri Niwas, sanitation, installation of temporary toilets and mobile toilet vans in Bhagwati Nagar area, uninterrupted supply of electricity, adequate water supply, traffic arrangements were also discussed in detail.

For foolproof security, the Div Com passed directions to the security agencies for deployment of a sufficient number of personnel and installation of additional CCTV cameras. He also directed for augmentation of the amenities at the Yatri Niwas.

PWD was asked to start blacktopping of Bhagwati Nagar to Yatri Niwas road and erecting barricades. The JPDCL was instructed to ensure uninterrupted power supply during Yatra days and functioning of DG set well on time.

Meanwhile, the Divisional Commissioner along with other officers took a round of Yatri Niwas Complex and inspected the ongoing works. He issued directions for execution of additional works required for comfortable stay of pilgrims at the base camp.

The Div Com asked the concerned to further gear up men and machinery for timely completion of pending works.