Seminar on ‘Contributions to Philosophical Thought from Kashmir’ begins at KU

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, May 29: A two-day national seminar on ‘Contributions to Philosophical Thought from Kashmir’ started today at the University of Kashmir.

Vice-Chancellor, Prof Nilofer Khan inaugurated the seminar, which has been organised by Centre of Central Asian Studies (CCAS), KU, in collaboration with the Indian Council of Philosophical Research, New Delhi, in connection with the Philosophical Day-2023 celebrations.

In her presidential address, Prof Nilofer said the seminar is a great opportunity for young students to learn about the teachings and works of great mystics and revered personalities and capture the true essence and message therein.

“These teachings will help our young students to broaden their understanding of the world and develop a greatly humanistic outlook and transform their lives into more balanced human beings possessing the cherished values of humanism, compassion and empathy for each other,” she said.

The VC said the National Education Policy-2020 adequately highlights the vast contributions of great Indian scholars and philosophers who have had a very strong influence on the world’s academic and scholarly landscape.

“How we incorporate these contributions in our curriculum will go a long way in serving the purpose of education offered in universities,” she said, complimenting the organisers for holding the important programme.

Prof Bashar Bashir, former Chairman, Shaikh-ul-Alam Centre for Multidisciplinary Studies, KU, delivered the keynote address and highlighted the ancient civilizational heritage which prospered or originated in Kashmir.

Prof Bashar said Kashmir has since ages been a one-stop destination of great learning and exchange of ideas for scholars from different parts of the world.

In his special address, Dr Satish Vimal, poet and coordinator of Aakashvani Srinagar, talked about Kashmir ‘Shaiva Sidhanta’ saying it is not a philosophy of hypothesis but a doctrine of a practical journey to realization.

Director CCAS, Prof Tabassum Firdous, spelt out the aims and objectives of the two-day seminar. She also highlighted the achievements of CCAS in academics and research areas.

Prof G N Khaki, Head, Shah-Hamdan Institute of Islamic Studies KU, also threw light on the seminar theme.

Dr Wahid Nasru, Coordinator of the seminar, introduced the seminar theme at the inaugural session, which was attended by CCAS faculty members and students, besides faculty members and students from other teaching departments of the University.