PDL/TDL, other PDD workers resent delay in promotions

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 29: The PDL/TDL and other workers of Power Development Department have expressed strong resentment over the delaying tactics being adopted by the concerned Executive Engineers for not furnishing their data to the higher authorities for clearing their promotion cases.

Talking to media persons here today Union president, Akhil Sharma and vice president, Sher Singh said that due to negative attitude of the Divisional Level officers (XEns), they are facing stagnation for the last many years. They said the workers held protest demonstrations and also submitted memoranda to the officers in this regard several times but due to delaying attitude of the officers at the helm of affairs, the career of a large number of workers has been jeopardized.

They said that Managing Director of the JPDCL and the concerned Chief Engineers are taking pains to the settle their cases but despite writing letters to the XEns concerned, the latter are least bothered to forward their cases. They said that due to negative attitude of the Divisional Level officers they are suffering badly and facing stagnation.

They pointed out that the agreement of dated 21-12-2021 has completely been ignored by the Government and commitment to regularize 12000 PDL/TDL and other workers has not been adhered and various divisions are taking no pains to settle their cases.

They sought the intervention of Lt Governor of JKUT Manoj Sinha and Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta to issue directions to the concerned officers to expedite their cases and hold DPC so as to end stagnation in the cadre.

Senior members- Shishpal, Ashish Verma and Sham Lal also accompanied during conference.