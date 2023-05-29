PM bent upon defeating designs of Pak, ISI: Chugh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 29: BJP national general secretary, Tarun Chugh today demanded the most stringent punishment for Yasin Malik for his subversive and divisive role in J&K.

Chugh said Yasin Malik was responsible for bloodshed in Kashmir for more than 40 years which led to massacre against Hindus as well who later had to flee J&K.

He said Malik had been receiving red carpet treatment from Abdullahs , Mufits and the Congress as they had turned blind to his nefarious anti-national acts.

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has ushered J&K into a new era of development and progress where the youth is looking for new hopes and aspirations, he said.

From terrorism to tourism the J&K has entered a new stage of development and is bent upon defeating the designs of the Pakistan ISI which prevailed during the times of Muftis and Abdullahs, he said.