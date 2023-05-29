Over 7000 persons participate in anti- polythene walkathon along CS, Mayor

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 29: The month-long campaign by Jammu Mayor, Rajinder Sharma to create awareness among masses to put an end to the use of plastic and polythene made items concluded here at Parade Ground this morning with a walkathon which witnessed participation of over 7000 people mostly students drawn from various schools, colleges and universities.

The Chief Secretary of J&K Union Territory, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta graced the function along with SSP Traffic, Faisal Qureshi and other officers, morning walkers, saints, social activists, traders and leaders of other organisations.

“The campaign has ended today but the life in new era free from polythene will make its start soon in the City of Temples,” the Mayor told reporters on the sidelines of the Walkathon.

The Walkathon that started from Parade Ground here culminated at Maharaja Hari Singh Park near Tawi river and the Chief Secretary walked till City Chowk area accompanied by the Mayor, deputy Mayor Baldev Singh Billawaria Dr Ritu Singh and others.

The CS appreciated the efforts of Mayor and talked on hazards that polythene is causing on the health of humans and environment.

He was delighted on the objective of the move and hard work put behind it by the Mayor and his team and the management of the Walkathon and mass participation of the students.

The CS expressed full faith in political leadership of the urban local body and said that he was confident that the movement aimed to strengthen the environment will surely reach its logical conclusion soon.

Many other speakers on the occasion expressed satisfaction over the alternates provided for polythene carry bags in the form of carry bags made of bio-degradable material cellulose-starch developed by DRDO.

The jubilant students carrying placards with slogans like ‘Stop the Use of Polythene’, I Will Make a Start’ etc written on them. They said that they will aware people about hazards of using polythene and plastic and work to put an end to its use.

The participating schools included KC Public School, Shiksha Niketan Higher Secondary School, MIER College of Education, Government College for Women Parade, Delhi Public School Jammu, Government MAM College Jammu, PSPS Government PG College for Women Gandhi Nagar Jammu, Dewan Badrinath Vidya Mandir Amarvilla Talab Tillo, Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Bakshi Nagar, St Peters High School, SKUAST Jammu, Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Muthi Jammu, NCC from Government Women College Parade, Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS), Paloura, Government Girls Higher Secondary School (GGHSS) Canal, (GHSS) Paloura, GGHSS, Gandhi Nagar, GGHSS, Shastri Nagar, GHSS, Bahu Fort, Government GGM Science College, Government Boys Higher Secondary School (GBHSS), Gandhi Nagar, KC International School, Akhnoor Road, GGHSS, Bakshi Nagar, GGHSS, Nowabad, Tallab Tillo, GGHSS, Rehari,

GBHSS Camp Road, Nowabad, Shri Ranbir Higher Secondary School, Government Hari Singh Higher Secondary School, Government College of Education, GD Goenka School.

The Chairmen of Standing Committees of JMC who participated in the Walk were Arun Khanna and Subash Sharma.

The JMC councillors who participated in the Walk were Gurmeet Kour Randhawa, Narotam Sharma, Nidhi Mangotra, Dr Akshay Sharma, Dinesh Mahajan, Anil Masoom, Jeet Angral, Anita Sharma, Surjeet Singh, Dwarka Nath Chowdhary, Sham Lal Basson, Neena Gupta, Ashok Singh Manhas, Rekha Manhas, Kapil Singh Chib, Anik Kumar and Joti Devi.