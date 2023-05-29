In 9 years India became world’s frontline nation: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

CHENNAI, May 29: Union Minister of State for Science and Technology and Minister of State for Prime Minister’s Office; Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space Dr Jitendra Singh said here today that in the last 9 years India had become world’s frontline nation and all this was possible because of personal outreach and vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had emerged as the world’s tallest leader and also raised India’s esteem in the international arena.

Addressing a press conference on completion of 9 years of the Government headed by PM Modi, Dr Jitendra Singh said,the basic idea was to take the message of developing, path breaking, reforms and the phenomenal infrastructural development that has taken the country on par with developed nations. All the reforms and schemes were planned with extreme sensitivity with far reaching impact in mind, he said.

In order to understand the value and extent of the change, what is required is to compare the times before 2014 and after 2014, the Minister said.

In the last 9 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the country an era of new resurgence. Everybody has to guard against the earlier forms of the Government which had seen virtually very little development before 2014.The journey from 2014 brought an end to pessimism of the earlier era and ushered in a path of optimism for the new India.

The centre has taken revolutionary steps for the welfare of poor and marginalised sections of the society. He said, the country has witnessed all-round development in the last nine year.

He added that India is touching new heights on the world stage under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Minister also highlighted that India has emerged as the world’s second-largest mobile phone manufacturer.

Jal Jeevan Mission is envisioned to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections by 2024 to all households in rural India. The most success of the Narendra Modi government has been the revolutionary elemental shift in the thinking of Indian households that basic sanitation is what every one of them should have in order to live a safe, happy, and healthy life with self-respect, particularly for women.

Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana (PMMY) is a scheme launched by the Prime Minister on April 8, 2015 for providing loans up to 10 lakh to the non-corporate, non-farm small/micro enterprises. These loans are classified as MUDRA loans under PMMY. There is no collateral needed for this loan, so you can borrow without losing any personal or business property. In the event of default, the government assumes responsibility for paying the loan.

This loan is most beneficial to entrepreneurs looking to set up their micro enterprise.

PM Modi outlined his ‘Panch Pran’ Targets to make India a developed country by the time it celebrates its 100th Independence Day in 25 years. PM Modi discussed the Panch Pran Goal.

Citing another example of the importance given to revival of our cultural linkages, the Minister told how the Modi Govt was successful in opening the Kartarpur Corridor, connecting Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, near Lahore in Pakistan to Gurudwara Dera Baba Nanak, Gurdaspur district, Punjab in India, allowing the Sikh devotees from India to visit the gurdwara in Kartarpur, Pakistan, without a visa.