Div Com inspects progress on National Highway maintenance in Ramban

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, June 25: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar today visited district Ramban to review the arrangements being put in place for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2023 and to inspect progress on national highway four laning works.

Deputy Commissioner Ramban Mussarat Islam, SSP Mohita Sharma, SSP Traffic National Highway, Rohit Baksotra, ADC Harbans Sharma, PD NHAI Parshotam Kumar besides senior officers of SASB, JPDCL, Jal Shakti, PWD, NHAI and other concerned officers accompanied the Divisional Commissioner.

During the tour, the Div Com visited Yatri Niwas Chanderkote and inspected the arrangements being put in place for smooth conduct of Yatra. He also inspected Langer sites along National Highway besides inspected national highway works.

He directed NHAI and construction companies to maintain NH-44 and stationed adequate machinery at all vulnerable places to clear roads without any delay.

He instructed the executing agency and other stakeholders to ensure completion of works by implementing all plans and directions issued from time to time for the smooth conduct of holy yatra.

He also directed officers of NHAI to complete the maintenance work to provide safe passage to commuters. He stressed on expeditious maintenance of highway, Traffic regulation, follow lane enforcement, Surface maintenance.

The Div Com also chaired a meeting and emphasized upon the stakeholder departments to synergize efforts to make adequate arrangements well in advance for smooth conduct of the holy Yatra.

The Div Com instructed the Traffic Department to formulate a traffic plan for smooth flow of traffic on important routes.

He asked the district administration Ramban to ensure the availability of water, power and toilets at each lodgement centres.

The Div Com also reviewed in detail about the facilities at Yatri Niwas Chanderkote and issued directions for putting in all necessary arrangements in time.

He instructed all the concerned departments to expedite the works to ensure that all necessary arrangements are put in place well before commencement of the Yatra.