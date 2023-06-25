Vitasta Cultural Festival’s final edition wraps up

Governors of Punjab, Tamil Nadu participate

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 25: The third and final edition of the esteemed ‘Vitasta Cultural Festival’ concluded successfully, on Sunday, in the Valley, celebrating culture and various art forms unique to the region of Jammu and Kashmir, and bringing together diverse cultural expressions from various regions of the country.

The grand event concluded on Sunday evening, with a series of cultural programmes, including singing, dancing, and various forms of folk art, which took place at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC), located on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar.

The Governors of Punjab and Tamil Nadu, Banwarilal Purohit and R. N. Ravi were present as chief guests at the closing ceremony.

On Sunday, the concluding event showcased a remarkable variety of captivating cultural programmes, featuring one standout performance by Saurabh Jadu & Group. Their enchanting singing mesmerised the audience and left a profound impression. Adding to these mesmerising programmes, the audience was enthralled by a special presentation of Tigulbandi, which beautifully merged Kashmiri instruments like santoor, rabab, and guitar in a harmonious fusion. Moreover, the programme was graced by the captivating qawwali performance of Ustad Shafi Sopori, who is renowned for his exceptional musical prowess. Additionally, the Bollywood orchestra delivered a captivating rendition of songs filmed in the scenic locales of Kashmir, further enhancing the overall experience.

On this occasion, Banwari Lal Purohit, Governor of Punjab and Chairman of the North Zone Cultural Centre, Patiala, expressed immense pride in being a part of the ongoing celebration of this festival. He said that the festival ‘Vitasta’ serves as a unifying thread, weaving diverse cultural blooms into a splendid garland.

During the event, Governor of Tamil Nadu, RN Ravi expressed his thoughts on the significance of Vitasta as a remarkable initiative towards the vision of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ (One India, Great India).

He emphasised the profound spiritual significance of Kashmir, stating that it holds a prominent place as a centre of spirituality. He cited the transformative power of the region, exemplified by historical figures such as Milander, who, even as an invader, underwent a spiritual transformation and became known as Milind.

The event commenced with a warm welcome by the melodious strains of the Wunwan song, a traditional Kashmiri composition. Chief Guest, BL Purehit, Governor of Punjab, and Guest of Honour, RN Ravi, Governor of Tamil Nadu, were honoured with mementos by Uma Nanduri, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Culture. Srinivasa Rao, Secretary of the Bharatiya Sahitya Akademi, presented both Governors with a book published by the Academy.

In addition to the distinguished guests, Chief Secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta, spoke passionately about the event, expressing admiration for the beauty of Kashmir and the essence of Kashmiriyat-the unique cultural ethos of the region. Siddharth Kak, the programme’s knowledge partner, shared valuable historical insights pertaining to the significance of ‘Vitasta’, providing the audience with a deeper understanding of the festival’s roots and importance. Their contributions added depth and context to the overall experience of the event.

During the event, several individuals were recognised and honoured for their significant contributions to the success of this grand occasion. Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, Tourism and Cultural Secretary Dr Abid Rashid Shah, SKICC Director Javed Bakshi, Knowledge Partner Siddharth Kak, Sahitya Akademi Secretary K. Srinivasa Rao, Jammu and Kashmir Art Secretary Bharat Singh Manhas, and Furkan Khan, Director of the North Zone Cultural Centre, were all presented with mementos by both Governors as a token of appreciation for their efforts. Their dedicated work played a vital role in ensuring the smooth execution of this remarkable cultural extravaganza.

Concluding the ceremony, Furkan Khan, the Director of the North Zone Cultural Centre, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the chief guest, guest of honour, and all individuals who played a part in the successful organisation of ‘Vitasta’.