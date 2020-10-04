Div Com assesses development requirements of Marwah, Dachhan

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 4: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma today convened a meeting through video conferencing with Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar and heads of various departments to review staff position and development requirements in far off Marwah and Dachhan areas of Kishtwar district.

The meeting was attended by Director Rural Development Jammu, Director Horticulture besides senior functionaries of Social Welfare Department, Education, Agriculture, Animal/ sheep Husbandry, fisheries, PWD, Jal Shakti, JPDCL and other concerned. Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar alongwith other concerned officers participated in the meeting through video conferencing.

The Divisional Commissioner assessed the overall development requirements of the areas and also sought details of staff position of various departments in these backward areas.

The Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar informed that most of the departments are operating from district head officers as there is problem of road connectivity to these areas. He also informed that there is lack of mobile connectivity in these areas. He also apprised the Div Com about the staff position of various departments.

The Div Com also inquired about the status of office buildings there, availability of accommodation for the employees as during winter these areas witness heavy snowfall, availability of water, power and other requirements.

He asked the Deputy Commissioner and head of various departments to work out a development plan and ensure their staff reach there for providing better facilities to the general public of the areas.

He also asked the DC to submit report of department wise staff position, status of building for offices, status of residential accommodation for staff, mobile connectivity. He also asked the DC to work on development of road connectivity, mobile connectivity and other basic amenities to make offices functional in these areas and to provide better facilities to the people of Marwah and Dachhan areas.