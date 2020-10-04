Shiv Sena stages protest, demands replacement of GMC Principal

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 4: Activists of Dogra Front & Shiv Sena, today, under the leadership of their president, Ashok Gupta staged a protest demonstration against Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu Principal for alleged poor administration due to which many valuable lives have been lost.

The protesters raised slogans against the GMC Principal. Speaking on the occasion Gupta said that GMC Principal has claimed that all the 33 ventilators in HDU are functional which is totally false.

He said despite full support from government of India and government of J&K Union Territory there is a complete collapse at GMC Jammu with regard to ventilator requirements to COVID patients.

The Shiv Sena leader claimed that GMC Jammu has more than 129 ventilators in its stores for the last six months biting dust.

“People are dying and hospital administration is giving false excuses that COVID patients do not require ventilators while the main cause of death in GMC Jammu in last one month remained interruption in oxygen supply and non-availability of functional ventilators,” he further said.

He appealed Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education Department, Atul Dulloo to replace GMC Jammu Principal with a competent person to handle the situation.

Prominent among protesters were Brij, Parkash, Sushil, Satpal, Ashish, Prem, Bantu and others.