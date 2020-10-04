Lt Governor dedicates Ashthal Bridge worth Rs 9.55 cr to people

Excelsior Correspondent

KULGAM, Oct 4: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha during his visit to Panchayat Halqa Ashthal, Kulgam, in connection with Back to Village-3 programme, dedicated Ashthal Bridge worth Rs 9.55 crore to the public.

The Ashthal Bridge connects village Ashthal with adjoining areas while benefitting about 10,000 souls residing in 13 habitations.

The Lt Governor also laid the foundation stone for a solid waste management plant. Which is going to benefit 239 households.

To maintain the high sanitation standards, atleast two dustbins in every panchayat are to be installed for solid and liquid waste management.

‘Villages are the lifeline of India and their development is the top priority of the Government. Connectivity plays an imperative role in the socio-economic development of any region, area, or locality and the UT Government is taking various initiatives aiming at accentuating the overall road connectivity, with special focus on rural connectivity’, the Lt Governor maintained.

The Lt Governor also handed-over a Paddy Thresher for use by the locals of the village.

He also distributed Kisan Credit Cards, Sports Kits and handed-over financial assistance to construction workers, various certificates and sanction letters to beneficiaries under different departmental schemes.

The Lt Governor observed that the ambitious Back to Village programme is an endeavour of the J&K Government to ensure 100% saturation of social security and beneficiary oriented schemes so that the benefits of such schemes shall reach to every eligible beneficiary.

The people applauded the Government for providing a Paddy Thresher to the Panchayat. They said that the machine will reduce the labour cost and will save time. The thresher will be used by the people of the Panchayat jointly.