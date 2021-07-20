Div Com assesses damages due to flooding in Ujh, Tarnah rivers

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, July 20: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Dr Raghav Langer on Tuesday conducted an extensive tour of flood affected areas of Kathua district and took first hand appraisal of the situation arised due to incessant rains resulting in flood in Ujh River.

The Divisional Commissioner was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Kathua, Rahul Yadav; SSP Kathua, SE Flood Control, Executive Engineer, RTIC, besides other officers from concerned departments.

He inspected the flood affected areas/ locations including Tarnah Nullah, Chabbe Chak, Bridge over Sahar Khad, GMC Kathua building, Ujh Barrage etc.

At Chhabe Chak, the Div Com inspected the area, the portion of which was eroded due to rise of water level in Ujh River during the last few days of incessant rains. The Div Com also interacted with locals there and listened to their grievances and damages due to flood.

He directed Superintendent Engineer, Irrigation and Flood Control to undertake the restoration and repair work within time lines so as to safeguard the paddy crop and houses of the locals.

The Div Com also inspected Ujh Barrage where over 250 meter Left Side guide bund has got damaged due to overnight rain and flash floods

He passed on the spot directions to Executive Engineer RTIC for making assessment of the damages and preparing a restoration plan at the earliest.

Meanwhile, the Div Com inspected Bridge over Sahar Khud on National Highway- a portion of which was eroded by floods and vented-causeway over Nullah approaching Government Medical College Kathua.

The Div Com passed necessary directions to the concerned departments to initiate temporary restoration works and make a plan for permanent solutions.

Later, the Div Com chaired a meeting in the conference Hall of DC office Kathua and reviewed the overall situation of the district.

The DC gave a brief account of the scenario and apprised the Div Com about the preparation of the district administration. He apprised that no loss of life has been reported due to floods in the district but few structures were damaged.

The Div Com directed the DC Kathua to focus on prior strategy, make advance preparation for flood prone areas for the safety of people.

He also instructed the DC to activate SDRF teams and send them in advance to flood prone areas with mobiles and PA-system for announcements, warnings.

The Div Com asked the DC to seek regular reports of the damages from the concerned Tehsildars so that the process of providing relief be initiated timely. He also instructed the DC to compile and clear all the pending cases of compensation on priority.