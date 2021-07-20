ACB conducts capacity building workshop for Investigating Officers

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 20: Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) today organized one day capacity building workshop for Investigating Officers.

The workshop was inaugurated by the Director, Anti Corruption Bureau Anand Jain at ACB Headquarters here in presence of Khalid Majid, Special Secretary Home Department J&K and Abdul Rashid Raina, Under Secretary Home Department, J&K and other senior officers of ACB.

The purpose of the workshop was to acquaint the Investigating Officers with procedure to prepare Article of Charges, Statement of Imputation in Regular Departmental Action (RDA) recommendation to the Government.

Khalid Majid, Special Secretary Home Department J&K conducted working session for Investigating Officers on issues connected with RDA. He explained various steps in preparation of Article of Charges and statement of imputation.

This capacity building exercise was aimed at faster disposal of RDA and submission of RDA cases to Government in time bound manner.

More than 40 Investigating Officers of different branches of ACB attended the workshop.