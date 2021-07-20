Sons of soil Mohit, Mridul shining in films

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 20: Son of the soil-Mohit Mattoo, who played the character of Bittu Kaushik in popular serial ‘Mrs. Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuen’ is quite popular among the audience for the characters he played.

For the last two decade he has played several characters on small screen.

Hailing from Udhampur, Mattoo is a well-known face of Indian television.

Top TV channels like Colors, Zee, Star, Sony, SAB and Doordarshan have aired more than 40 TV shows including Mrs. Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuen, FIR, Devi, Mayeka, Baba Aiso Var Dijo and Jersey no. 10 where Mattoo has acted.

He claimed that his association with Zee was very old and said that he started form a reality show ‘India’s Best Cine Stars Ki Khoj’ at Zee.

“Zee also offered me a show ‘Johney Livers Comedy Show’ which I enjoyed a lot and after that I did many shows with Zee,” he said.

With more than 50 ad films to his credit, Mohit has been awarded with the prestigious Zee Rishtey Award for Television for acting as well as the Best Debut Director Award at Rajasthan International Film Festival.

Talking with Excelsior, Mohit said he has recently written screenplay of a hit Bhojpuri film in which many top actors have worked.

He also gives credit to the love of Jammu people and said that their love helped him reach a place where he is at present.

“Much of encouragement I received was from Jammu people,” he said adding that soon there will be a movie directed by him apart from another bollywood movie where he has acted.

He said that soon he will also be seen with a big actress in a movie.

“Soon I will start ‘Shut-up Mattoo’ an entertainment programme on social media,” he said.

“I will introduce a new character in this programme and it will be a Dogri programme which I wish people of Jammu province will support,” he said.

He expected that Jammu people will also support the upcoming talented people of the region in their achievements.

Mattoo also talked about his recently released movie ‘Googlie Gum Hai.’

He said that he started his acting career from Ram Leela and acted as child Ram where his mother used to take him to the Ram Leela Club.

After that he got best actor award in University programme ‘Display Your Talent’.

He said that Farhan Akhtar being a good actor, director and poet is a big inspiration for him but he never tried to ape anyone.

Another actor from Jammu, Mridul who too acted in the movie ‘Googlie Gum Hai’ stated that the movie is based on a hilly location and has full entertainment.

He said that he joined theatre in the year 2012 and moved to Mumbai in 2019 wherein he gave many auditions after which he got a call to act in a movie where he met Mattoo.

Mridul said that hard work has no alternate in any field.