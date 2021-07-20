Additional Solicitor General of India inaugurates Chandigarh Law College

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 20: Additional Solicitor General of India Satya Pal Jain inaugurated Chandigarh Law College by Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Jhanjeri.

Additional Solicitor General of India, Satya Pal Jain was the chief guest on the occasion, which coincides with the International Day of Justice.

Satya Pal Jain was given a warm welcome and presented bouquet as he arrived at the college campus.

Arsh Dhaliwal, MD CGC Jhanjeri received him and spend some time conversing.

Dr Manpreet Grewal, Principal Law College and Sahil Kapoor, Associate Director CGC were also present at the occasion and briefed the chief guest and other guest of honours on some history, background and achievements of the college.

Inauguration of the red building of Chandigarh Law College was held by the chief guest with the opening of the placard.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, the chief guest presented memento to the guest of honours present, whereas, chief guest was presented memento by Arsh Dhaliwal.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest said, “As a lawyer one should learn to listen to the part of their client and also of the other party and come out with a solution that is agreeable to both and adheres with legal parameters.”

Speaking on the occasion, Arsh Dhaliwal stated, “Continuing with the baton of imparting world class education, CGC Jhanjeri has realized the Chandigarh Law College with the aim to provide society with highly qualified and knowledgeable law professionals.”