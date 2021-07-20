Gear up for forthcoming poll: Kavinder to corporators

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 19: Former Deputy Chief Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Kavinder Gupta has urged the corporators of Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) to remain in public and always be available to them for addressing their issues by taking all possible measures in this direction.

The former Dy. CM stated this while chairing a meeting of the corporators of (JMC) at the party Headquarters here, today. He said that being the elected representatives of the people they owe a sacred duty towards the people of their respective constituencies and in this direction they are expected to resolve all their problems and issues. “For this you don’t need to wait till the people approach you or the JMC. You must be present among the people so as to know their problems so that these can be best addressed on ground, especially during the ongoing pandemic times,” he asserted.

He added that the Corporators will have to come up to the expectations of the people by practically working on ground as Pradhan Sevaks of their respective constituencies. He also appealed to the Corporators to rejuvenate themselves for the forthcoming elections in the Union Territory.

While speaking on the occasion, BJP State general secretary and Prabhari Jammu -Poonch constituency, Vibodh Gupta dwelt in detail on various organizational matters of the party. He said that corporators have a very significant role to play for strengthening the party as they are the party’s faces at the grass roots level who need to ensure the strong link of party cadre from the lowest rung to the topmost level i.e. the party High Command. He hoped that the corporators will definitely prove their mettle in their respective areas.

BJP district president, Vinay Gupta while addressing highlighted the significance of Municipal Corporations in easing the life of the common people by ensuring the best basic amenities.

Chief Spokesperson of the party, Sunil Sethi threw light on the ongoing delimitation process. He said that delimitation of constituencies was a long pending demand especially from the people of Jammu region as allotting less constituencies than Kashmir to Jammu was gross injustice to this region and in view of this as well as the current scenario delimiting of constituencies has become inevitable.