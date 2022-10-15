District Handball C’ship concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Oct 15: District Handball Championship, organised by the District Association for men and women under the aegis of J&K Sports Handball Association and sponsored by J&K Sports Council, concluded at Subash Stadium, here today.

Mohd Sayeed Khan, ADC Udhampur was the chief guest of closing ceremony, who interacted with the team and exhorted them to play the game earnestly with the true sportsmanship in the presence of Mohd Rafiq Jaral ACR Udhampur who was the guest of honour.

Special guests on the occasion were Raghubir Singh Choudary SHO Udhampur, Isha Mahajan SHO Women Cell Udhampur and international player of J&K Nitin Sharma (Sher-I- Kashmir Awardee).

Vikram Slathia, president District Association and Ravi Singh Jaswal, general secretary presided over the function.

The prominent among others present were Naveen Sharma Manager District Sports Stadium Udhampur, Roshan Lal, Arun Gupta, Arun Mehta, Sanjay Sharma, Tanveer Sheikh, Suresh Khajuria and others.

The matches were officiated by Utkarsh Raina, Mayur Raina, Anuj Langer, Arushi Sharma, Ishdeep Kour and Sapna Devi.

The women’s final match was played between Udhampur Handball Club and APS (Senior) Handball Club wherein Udhampur Handball Club beat APS (Sr) Handball Club by 12-2 goals.

In the men’s section, Udhampur Handball Club defeated APS (Sr) Handball Club by 42-38 goals.