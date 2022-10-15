Protests, condemnations against killing of another KP in valley

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 15: Protests and condemnations by various organisations were there today against the brutal killing of a Kashmiri Pandit man in Shopian area of J&K.

Hundreds of protesting displaced Kashmiri Pandit employees seeking their relocation from the valley here today blocked Jammu-Akhnoor road in protest against the latest targeted killing of their community member by terrorists in Kashmir.

Puran Krishan Bhat was fired upon by terrorists near his residence in Chowdhary Gund area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district this afternoon, resulting in his death.

Scores of volunteers of Team Jammu led by its chairman, Zorawar Singh Jamwal also joined the protest against another target killing.

Earlier the volunteers of Team Jammu visited Relief Commissioner Office, Jammu to support All Migrant (Displaced) Employees Association Kashmir which is sitting on dharna for the past more 150 days demanding relocation of Kashmiri Pandit employees posted in valley to Relief Commissioner Office, Jammu or any other office of Jammu Division till security conditions become conducive for them in Kashmir.

However, after getting the news of killing of Puran Bhat, the agitating employees including women and volunteers of Team Jammu marched in procession raising anti-administration and anti-terrorists slogans.

They stopped vehicular movement on busy Canal Road and flyover for three hours and demanded complete elimination of terrorism from J&K.

Addressing the protestors, Zorawar Singh said that Kashmiri Pandits, reserved category as well as non-migrant employees of Jammu region working in Kashmir are becoming soft targets of militants and the government has failed to ensure their safety.

He demanded strict action against terrorists and their sympathizers.

Satish Raina, president All Migrant (Displaced) Employees Association Kashmir; Ruban Saproo, senior vice-president and Ranjan Jyotshi and Rakesh Pandita, vice-presidents in their addresses said another innocent Kashmiri Pandit has lost his life and the government has failed to take any strict action except extending condolences.

Later, senior police and district administrative officers reached the spot and pacified the demonstrations saying that their demands and concern would be taken up to higher authorities for an early redressal.

Among others who addressed the protestors included Vimal Raina, Rakesh Pandita, Yogesh Pandita, Shweta, Vinod Bhat and Boopinder Bhat.

Meanwhile, the civil society in Poonch and the youth there staged a protest and burnt the effigy and raised slogan against Pakistan. The protestors said that Pakistan sponsored terrorists are killing minorities and non locals in Kashmir and a prompt action is required against Pakistan as well as terrorists in Kashmir.

NC president, Dr. Farooq Abdullah and vice president, Omar Abdullah condemned the killing of Puran Krishan Bhat in Shopian. Dr. Farooq expressed heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for peace to the departed soul.

Omar Abdullah said, “Another reprehensible attack. I unequivocally condemn this attack in which Puran Krishan Bhat has lost his life. I send my heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace.”

Others NC leaders including Ali Muhammad Sagar, Nasir Aslam Wani, Rattan Lal Gupta, Hasnain Masoodi, Sakina Itoo, Dr. Bashir Veeri, Imran Nabi Dar, Showkat Hussain, Shabir Kullay and Sheikh Muhammad Rafi also condemned the killing.

Prof. Saifuddin Soz, former Union Minister expressed deepest sadness on the killing of a member of Kashmir Pandit community and called it a heinous crime against humanity.

PC senior vice president and former minister, Abdul Gani Vakil condemned killing of Puran Krishan and said no religion teaches us to kill innocent people. He demanded stern action against the culprits who are responsible for these barbaric acts.

Chairman JK Peoples Democratic Front and former Minister, Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen strongly condemned the killing of Puran Krishan Bhat by unidentified gunmen. He said that killing of unarmed human beings is against the tenants of all religions especially in Islam.

Former Deputy CM, Kavinder Gupta while condemning the killing of Puran Krishan said no perpetrator of such ghastly acts will be spared by the security forces, which are already on job to hunt the culprits and eliminate them as soon as possible.

Expressing shock over the killing of Puran Krishan by terrorists, BJP J&K Executive Member, Raman Suri termed the killing as sheer frustration on the part of those elements who are feeling that ground beneath their feet is slipping. He assured that the vigilant security forces will hunt the killers down and make them meet their fate in no time.

JKPCC president, Vikar Rasool Wani condemned the killing of Puran Krishan Bhat in Shopian terming the incident as very unfortunate, mindless and shameful act and demanded exemplary punishment to the killers. He flayed the government for failing to protect the precious lives of minority community members and others living in Valley and questioned the tall claims of BJP government from time to time with regard to peace and stability in J&K.

JKPCC in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Raman Bhalla, working president strongly condemned the killing of Puran Kishan Bhat at Shopian and called for urgent and effective measures to save innocent lives in Kashmir. The meeting was attended by Yogesh Sawhney, Thakur Manmohan Singh, Pawan Raina, Pranav Shagotra, Sanjeev Panda, Karan Bhagat, Vijay Sharma, Uttam Singh, Satish Sharma and others.

R.S Chib, general secretary DAP has strongly condemned the killing of Puran Krishan and said that this is yet another instance of targeted killing in which a Kashmiri Pandit was shot dead by terrorists in Shopian. On behalf of his party he expressed shock and anguish over this cowardly act by the terrorists.

DAP leader, Tasleema Akhter expressed dismay over the killing of Puran Krishan and expressed whole hearted sympathies with the bereaved family.

Apni Party president, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari expressed shock and grief over the killing of Puran Krishan Bhat by terrorists. He expressed shock over the ruthless killings and said that everyone must raise voice against such inhuman terror acts.

J&K Nationalist People’s Front chief patron, Sanjay Kumar and party president, Shiekh Muzaffar condemned the murder of a Kashmiri Pandit by terrorists supported by Pakistan and said that such senseless bloodshed serves no purpose.

Condemning the brazen killing of innocent Puran Krishan Bhat, veteran social and political activist, Rishi Kaul Kilam said the killing of innocent KP is shocking and against religion and ethics. He said that the killings of a particular community is bringing bad name and damaging the image of valley.

Kashmiri Pandit Sabha Jammu held a meeting under the leadership of its president K.K Khosa to condemn the dastardly killing of Puran Krishan Bhat. The members expressed deep anguish over yet another targeted killing of KP which has continued unabated for over more than one year in which about thirty innocents have been killed by terrorists till now.

Working president NC Minority Cell, Jatin Bhat strongly condemned the killing of Puran Krishen Bhat and appealed to the GoI to take the necessary security measures for the safety of those Kashmiri Pandits and Sikhs who are presently living in Kashmir for job purpose or those who have not migrated from valley.

Shiv Sena Hindustan J&K president Rajesh Kesri condemned the killing of Kashmiri Pandit Puran Krishan by terrorists. He said that the terrible and dastardly attack has shocked all beyond words and expressed sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family.

Kashmiri Khatri Hindu Maha Sabha condemned the dastardly killing of Puran Krishan Bhat. Sabha chairman, Ramesh Chander Mahajan said the cowardly killing of Puran Krishan by Pakistan sponsored militants has invited widespread resentment. He demanded that the victim families should be paid compensation and be provided a government job.

Chairman Jammu Muslim Front, Shuja Zaffar has strongly condemned the killing of Puran Bhat and said that violence in any of its manifestation is not going to yield anything.

Condemning the killing of Puran Bhat, Jagti Tenement Committee leader, Shadi Lal Pandita said the government has failed to protect KPs in Kashmir.