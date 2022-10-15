Targets of 100 percent in vaccination

I n the age group of 18+ population as well as that of 15-17 age bracket, administration of both the doses of COVID-19 vaccination has achieved the cent percent coverage in Jammu and Kashmir which is commendable and speaks about the dedication of the concerned Medical personnel in achieving such targets. However, the other side of the ”mission ” is not achieving the same results in the age group of 12- 14 years as yet and we feel the efforts in this regard shall receive more attention and speed. Just being short of 8% to achieve 100 percent vaccination targets in the particular age group may take a couple of weeks more to place the Union Territory among the states/UTs across the country in being among the first ones to having administered both the jabs of the vaccination. In this connection, endeavours should be aimed at in ensuring that there was no disparity among the districts of the UT in reaching out to the ”left or remaining ” ones especially those living in districts like Kishtwar and other far flung areas . Vaccination, and almost timely so, has shown remarkable results in respect of the dreaded virus having been taken on resolutely and thus further ”waves” getting stopped from blowing across even though many countries are still reeling under the pandemic conditions and sporadic cases of infection reported from a few parts of the country still continuing make it necessary that all should receive both the doses when the country has already crossed over the figures of over 2.5 crore in vaccination drive.