Navreh Club, Elite CC script resounding wins

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 15: Navreh Cricket Club and Elite Cricket Club registered convincing victories over their rivals as Kashmiri Pandit Cricket League (KPCL) Season-III, being organised by Safran Cricket Club got underway at Country Cricket Stadium Gharota, near here today.

Raj Rattan Raina, State President Namo Namo Morcha was the chief guest on the inaugural ceremony, while KK Khosa, President Kashmiri Pandit Sabha Jammu presided over the function. Anju Bhan Kaul, President Mahila Wing of Namo Namo Morcha and Sudesh Jamwal, Zonal Physical Education Officer Jammu were the guests of honour.

Chief Organiser of the event Sarthak Khoda and host Vikrant Sharma were present on the occasion.

The chief guest and other dignitaries were welcomed by the organisers in a typical Kashmiri Culture by presentation of ‘Kainz Khoss’ and tying of turban, apart from presentation of mementos. Ganesh Vandana was presented by Master Kartikey before cutting of ribbon by the chief guest to formally declare the tournament open.

Meanwhile, in the first match, Navreh Cricket Club thrashed Sharika Cricket Club in an easy contest by 9 wickets.

Put into bat, Sharika Club scored 131 runs in 18.2 overs, losing all their wickets in the process. Kamalpreet top scored with power-packed 66 off 33 balls, while Deepak Raina contributed 28 runs off 28 balls.

For Navreh Cricket Club, Ajay Takoo was the pick of the bowlers, who took 4 wickets by conceding 24 runs in his 4 overs, while Vikas Pandita bagged 2 wickets. Sandeep Raina and Jitender Bhat claimed 1 wicket each.

In reply, Navreh Cricket Club rode on a brilliant batting display by the duo of Puneet Wattal and Bobby Pandita to guide their side to a 9-wicket win. Puneet scored magnificent unbeaten 63 runs off 57 balls, while Bobby contributed 48 runs off 50 balls. The team reached the target in 18 overs, losing just one wicket in the process to win the match by 9 wickets. For Sharika Cricket Club, Ankur Bagati claimed the lone wicket to fall.

In another match, Elite Cricket Club registered a thrilling 1-wicket win over Shiva Bhagwati Vanquishers.

Batting first, Elite Cricket Club scored 138 runs in 20 overs by losing 5 wickets. Nitan Sharma top scored with 55 runs off 40 balls, studded with 4 fours and 1 six. Surinder Raina took 3 wickets for Shiva Bhagwati Vanquishers.

In reply, Shiva Bhagwati Vanquishers bundled out for 137 runs to lose the match by 1 run. Rahish Syed (40) and Amrit Khar (37) were the main contributors. For Elite Club, Shushant Dhar was the wrecker-in-chief who took 4 wickets by conceding 11 runs in his 3.4 overs, while Atul Watloo, Praful Dhar and Ritik Joshi claimed one wicket each.

The matches were officiated by Ishan Dhar and Ashok Singh as the umpires, while Arun Zalpuri and Ajeet were the scorers.

Prominent among others present on the inaugural ceremony were Sunny Mohan Sadhu, Rahul Koul, Satish Khoda, Rakesh Koul, Ajay Raina and Sanjay Bhat.