DIG Udhampur reviews security arrangements

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, May 23: DIG Udhampur-Reasi range Suleman Choudhary, today chaired a security review meeting at DPO Udhampur.

He lauded the police personnel for accepting and tackling multiple challenges time and again.

The officer was accompained by SSP Udhampur Sargun Shukla, Anwaar-ul-Haq, Additional SP Udhampur, SDPO Chenani, DySP DAR DPL Udhampur, Dysp. Hqrs. Udhampur, SDPO Ramnagar and other jurisdictional officers.

The SSP Udhampur briefed the DIG U-R Range about the general security situation of the areas and the endeavours being put in by Police to reduce the pendency of under investigation cases /inquests.

During meeting, the officers were directed to take up the investigation of heinous nature of cases and finalize the same on merits in a time bound manner and also put in hard efforts to unearth the nexus of drug peddlers.

Officers present in the meeting were further advised to properly address the problems of nafri at P/S and PP level on regular basis and conduct casual inspections of barracks/Mess of the jawans and give top priority to the welfare of the jawans.

The DIG appreciated the role played by all ranks of the department to contain the spread of Coronavirus and the efforts put in to work tirelessly in dealing all challenges dezpite the threat posed by the Covid-19 to humanity.

Taking stock of the internal preparedness of Udhampur police with regard to the surge of Covid-19 cases, he said that all the Sub Divisional officers should make arrangements of quarantine centres in accordance with the manpower and directed them to follow all good practices as per the advisories by the Government to contain the spread of the virus.

He also directed the officers to ensure that all policemen of district Udhampur are vaccinated.