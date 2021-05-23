BJP matchless in helping people amid Corona: Kavinder

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 23: Senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta claimed that the role played by his party in J&K to provide relief to the Corona-hit population is outstanding and deserves appreciation from all quarters including the opposition.

He said this while distributing ration among 200 families of Maratha Mohalla, here on Sunday. Neeraj Lucky Puri, Mandal President and Corporator Pitamber Sharma, Sanchet Sharma and Ashok Runiyal accompanied the former Deputy CM during his visit to the locality.

Kavinder said that BJP has attained such a stature by its bountiful dwelling in the society whereby all the sections of people have been provided one or the other succor during hour of the need making this political entity a unique force to which no other political party is a match. He said that sincere efforts by the party leadership in mitigating the issues of people with regard to Corona virus have proved it to be boon for the people, as everything which is necessary during the pandemic is being offered by the party through a strong task force of its cadre at their doorsteps. He said that no other party can think of doing such a colossal work during the pandemic because none of them has a dedicated line of workers ready to work for the service of people.

“These parties have ’employed’ seasonal leaders and workers who change colours with changing times and show their presence alternately in these parties after calculating their gains and losses, every season”, he said.

Kavinder asked the people to have faith in Government which is continuously working on its resolve to make sure that everyone is provided with the appropriate health infrastructure and medicines in this time of need. He urged people to stay home and exercise maximum precautions to remain safe and healthy.

Giving details of COVID Centres established by the BJP in J&K, he said that every care has been taken while establishing these centres to make them one stop remedy for all the issues which presently are confronting the coronavirus-hit population.