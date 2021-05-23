COVID cases show gradual decline in Jammu; deaths still double than Kashmir

Convent teacher’s husband, STO, Supervisor succumb to virus

Jammu Admn permits more shops to open, extends timing of others

3 more Corona casualties in Leh, 176 new cases

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, May 23: Jammu and Kashmir today reported 51 COVID fatalities and 3308 cases. Jammu region accounted for 34 deaths and 1121 positives.

From 1759, 10 days back, the COVID cases have started showing gradual decline in the Jammu region with today 1121 persons testing positive for the virus while for the fifth consecutive day today, daily recoveries exceeded day’s positives. Recoveries across the region today stood at 1883.

Click here to watch video

Also from 100 plus cases in eight districts for past several days, only one district of the region today recorded fresh cases in three digits.

On May 12, Jammu region reported 1759 COVID positive cases which came down to 1121 today. Jammu district accounted for 447 new cases while rest all nine districts had cases in double digits including 98 in Kathua, 96 Rajouri, 93 Samba, 77 Udhampur, 75 Doda, 74 Poonch, 71 Ramban, 61 Reasi and 29 in Kishtwar district.

As against 1121 fresh positives, 1883 persons today recovered from the virus bringing active positive cases below 20,000 at 19403 after several days.

Maximum 789 recoveries were reported in Jammu district, 343 in Ramban, 200 Rajouri, 169 Udhampur, 144 Kathua, 113 Samba, 71 Reasi, 29 Doda and 25 in Poonch district.

Though fresh cases have shown decline, the COVID deaths remained a cause of concern in Jammu region especially as compared to Kashmir.

While Kashmir reported 2187 new cases and 17 deaths, Jammu had 1121 cases and 34 casualties. The COVID cases were almost half in the Jammu region as compared to Kashmir while the deaths were double than the Valley.

This phenomenon i.e. more Coronavirus cases in Kashmir but more deaths in Jammu is persisting for quite long time now.

Harmeet Singh, husband of Convent teacher Neelu Varinder, whose COVID death had led to registration of FIR against St Mary’s Convent Secondary School Principal and Vice Principal, died today of post COVID related ailments.

A State Taxes Officer (STO) died of post COVID complications while a Supervisor of the State Taxes Department has died of COVID-19.

A 26-year-old pregnant woman from Bishnah died of the virus in the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu. A retired Government teacher succumbed to the virus at Drubeel in District Hospital Kishtwar.

Meanwhile, District Magistrate Jammu Anshul Garg today permitted opening of dhabas and eateries along National Highways outside Jammu Municipal[al Corporation (JMC) limits to cater to truck drivers and cleaners. He has also allowed opening of Service Stations, automobile and cycle repair shops, welding shops and shops dealing with spare parts of industrial units and mechanical workshops during Corona curfew.

The District Magistrate, in an order issued today, has extended timing for opening of shops of essential commodities by an hour from present 6 am-10 am to 6 am-11 am and also allowed reopening of more shops on alternate days. Some shops have been allowed to open once a week for two hours for inspection of stocks from 8 pm to 10 pm.

Meanwhile, out of 34 COVID deaths in the Jammu region, 12 were women. Three dead were kin of ex-servicemen while no death in the region was reported from home today.

Jammu district accounted for maximum 22 COVID fatalities followed by Samba and Rajouri districts three each, Reasi and Udhampur districts two each and Poonch and Kathua districts one each.

Three deaths were reported from Gandhi Nagar, two each from Preet Nagar Digiana and RS Pura (Tanda and Saleha) and one each from Nanak Nagar, Gangyal, Trikuta Nagar Extension, Sarwal, Lakad Mandi Janipura, Miran Sahib, Jagti Nagrota, Vinayak Nagar, Bantalab, Satwari, Canal Road and Kunjwani.

Three Corona casualties in Samba district took place at Bari Barahamana (two) and Garh Mandi while three deaths of Rajouri occurred at Saaj, Patrara Sunderbani and Sankari.

Two deaths in Reasi district were reported from Parakh and Mahore while both casualties of Udhampur district took place at Chenani. One death each was reported from Kandi Galhuta in Poonch and Palli Morh in Kathua.

Jammu region now has 1,04,524 Corona cases. Among them, 19403 are active positives while 83418 have recovered from the virus and there have been 1703 casualties.

Fatalities include 957 in Jammu district, 156 Rajouri, 116 Kathua, 112 Udhampur, 99 Samba, 81 Doda, 75 Poonch, 46 Ramban, 34 Reasi and 27 in Kishtwar district.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Ladakh today reported three casualties and 131 fresh cases.

All three COVID deaths in Ladakh took place in Leh district taking Corona toll in the Union Territory to 176—128 in Leh and 48 in Kargil.

Ladakh also reported 131 new Coronavirus positive cases today including 108 in Leh and 23 in Kargil.

Corona count in Ladakh has now gone up to 17277. Among them, 1516 are active positive cases while 15585 have recovered from the virus.