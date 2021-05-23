Swift action by Army prevents spread of forest fire in villages

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, May 23: Swift action by Army prevented a major forest fire from spreading in nearby village Kalla and Gunni in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district.

Reports said that a major fire broke out in forest area near close proximity of the villages, here late last night. The Forest guards and Police were informed about this by some locals following which a fire fighting team from Lam Rashtriya Rifles swung into action.

Two fire fighting teams of strength 50 Personnel each where immediately rushed to the incident site along with requisite fire fighting equipments and water dowser. Regardless of personal safety, the party pursued the fire extinguishing task over the steep hillocks and by midnight at 0030 hrs, forest fire spread was controlled thus avoiding unwarranted damages to seasonal crops of residents of Kallar and Gunni villages.

The efforts of Lam Rashtriya Rifles were applauded by the locals and civil administration for rendering timely assistance.