BJP for community-driven approach to end Corona: Bharat Bhushan

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 23: The BJP has adopted a community-driven COVID prevention and case management model by roping in its Mandal level and block level workers to fight corona virus.

This was stated by DDC Chairman Jammu and former MLA, Bharat Bhushan Bodhi during his visit to Modi Covid Care Center set up by BJP under the ‘Sewa Hi Sangathan Abhiyan’ at Village Purkhoo of Raipur Domana Assembly, here today.

Pertinent to mention here that all essential items like oxygen concentrators, food, Covid care kits, medicines, etc were provided by the Member Parliament Jugal Kishore. The Hall for Modi Care Center was provided by BJP leader Rakesh Singh.

The DDC Chairman said that BJP has come up with Sewa Hi Sangathan Abhiyan to render selfless service to people for providing succor to those who have been marred by corona virus in one way or the other.

“Under Sewa Hi Sangathan Abhiyan, the party activists provided masks, sanitisers and other items of need to scores of people thus serving the dual purpose of providing necessary items for fighting corona and side by side generating awareness about fortification against the lethal virus,” he said.

The DDC Chairman asserted that the whole BJP cadre is on forefront to extend help and cooperation to the people hit by the second wave of corona virus. He said that no other party in the UT is working on ground to mitigate people’s problems.

The DDC Chairman also appreciated the efforts of Ashok Kerni, Mandal President Rural, Raipur Domana Constituency for providing various services to people in distress during COVID under this campaign.

Sarpanch Pawan Salathia, SDPO Domana Kosheen Koul, BMO Bhalwal, SHO Kanachak Vishwa Pratap Singh, Kisan Morcha Media in-charge Vijay and Ajay were also present on the occasion.

Later, the DDC Chairman visited the Ayush Medical Camp organized by the Department of Indian System of Medicine (ISM) at Seri Panditan. He distributed free immunity boosting medicines, face masks and sanitizers among the people of the area.

Bharat Bhushan also visited the Govt Higher Secondary School, Seri Panditan to review the five-bedded Covid Ward setup and Model Panchayat Ghar Ghaink where a ten-bedded Covid Care Centre was set up with the help of district administration.